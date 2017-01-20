Botswana: 4 Zimbabweans in Court

Four Zimbabweans who were part of an 18-men gang which escaped from Francistown Central Prison at Gerald Estates Centre last Saturday after destroying the prison fence with a manhole cover, appeared in court on Wednesday in Botswana. A team of soldiers, police officers and prison officials has been set up in Botswana to help track down the 14 fugitives who are still at large. According to media reports, the four are Mlindeli Moyo, who is facing murder charges; Methuli Sibanda (unlawful possession of ivory), Sicelo Sibanda (murder) and Godwin Mapunganyi, who is also facing murder charges and various counts of armed robbery.

The four appeared before Francistown magistrate Mr Ishmael Molobe.

It is reported that the prosecutor Mr Kelebonye Matsapa told the court that the police arrested Mapunganyi on Tuesday around the Tutume area.

"All the accused persons entered Botswana through different ungazetted points and they are from Zimbabwe," he said. "Moyo, Sibanda (Methuli) and Mapunganyi have already been convicted of the charges they were facing at the High Court."