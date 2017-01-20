20 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Cop, Criminals in Thieving Alliance

By Thupeyo Muleya

The trial date of a 34-year-old police officer stationed at Tuli in Beitbridge, who connived with two suspected cattle hustlers to steal 27 beasts worth 244 000 rand from Musina, South Africa, has been set for January 31. The trio is also accused of selling the cattle to the Cold Storage Commission in Bulawayo.Patrick Gwete, a police officer, Onius Ndou (46) and Leonard Mangavha (40) all of Swereki area under chief Stauze denied the charges when they appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Langton Mukwengi on Tuesday.

The trial was postponed when Gwete brought another legal representative, Mr David Mhiribidi of Mhiribidi and Partners.

Initially, all the accused persons were being represented by Mr Thompson Mabikwa of Mabikwa and Partners.

The trio is out of custody and appearing in court on summons. Prosecuting, Mr Jabulani Mberesi told the court that on August 3 last year, at around midnight, Ndou and Mangavha illegally crossed the Limpopo River into South Africa and proceeded to Kongo Farm where they stole 27 cattle.

