South Africa: Reporter's Davos Notebook - a Tête-À-Tête With Pravin, Cyril and Maria

It is not very often that a South African journalist gets any face time with Cyril Ramaphosa. Our deputy president, the man who many want to take over from our current leader, is someone who, perhaps understandably, keeps away from prying questions. But, as the leader of Team SA in Davos, he had no choice but to do a round of interviews, even with the pesky independent media. Meanwhile, Pravin Gordhan was doing his thing, talking up the country and explaining why he's got nothing to fear from the Guptas. And, in the afternoon after a climb up an incredibly steep hill, a chat with Maria Ramos, who probably understands the relationship between business and government better than anybody. It was Day Three at Davos. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

Scruffy journalists don't get invited to many good parties any more. Which politician in their right mind would want such person around when there is wine on the table. But, Brand SA being the excellent hosts that they are, we were all welcome to talk to politicians and business people, and yes, have a glass of un-cold white wine. It was a cheerful bunch, with lots of gossip and political discussion on...