THE Affirmative Repositioning movement yesterday announced the end of its deal with President Hage Geingob over urban land servicing, accusing the head of state of having engaged them in "bad faith".

Geingob reached the deal with the movement in July 2015, days before a countrywide mass protest action by AR was to take place, agreeing to the movement's call for 200 000 plots to be serviced countrywide. The agreement led to the announcement of the mass urban land servicing programme later that year.

Although a flurry of land-clearing activities were undertaken at the time around the country, essentially little has yet been achieved.

Addressing a press conference in Windhoek yesterday, the movement's leader Job Amupanda said AR was withdrawing from the deal.

Saying that 2017 would be the movement's year of action, Amupanda accused the government of "using the same tactics and propaganda when they are faced with tough questions; questions like 'where were you when we were in exile?'"

"We have spoken and dialogued enough, and gave the political elite enough benefit of the doubt," he said. "We will have more practical actions and less bureaucratised meetings. Land occupation remains an available option in the practical year of action."

George Kambala, one of the movement's leaders, said a lot of time, energy and resources had been dedicated to many meetings with government on land servicing since 2015.

"It is evident that there is deliberate failure of the mass urban land servicing programme.

There is failure to meet targets, and no urgency is attached to the housing crisis," he said.

According to Kambala, the movement will now go into informal settlements to transform shacks with alternative building materials at no cost.

"We will be making use of solar energy, and build alternative sanitation for them," he stated.

Expressing dissatisfaction with government's treatment of their calls for rent controls, Kambala said: "Our small money has been used for their 24-hour brothels. We have given the trade minister until 19 February to implement rent control boards."

He did not say what would follow should the trade minister not heed their call on that date.

Upon enquiry, urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa yesterday said she was not aware of AR's notice since she was still on holiday.

Presidential press secretary Albertus Aochamub said he was not aware of the development either.