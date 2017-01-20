THERE is certainly a growing list of former and current Warriors stars with roofs over their heads in the City of Kings with Marvelous Nakamba developing a five bedroomed mansion in Bulawayo's plushy Sunninghill suburb. With the Hwange-born midfielder making his Africa Cup of Nations finals debut on his 23rd birthday anniversary against Senegal in the Group B match at the Stade de Franceville last night, his big night at his house is set for May when he returns for the off-season.

The 14-roomed mansion built on a one-and-half hectare plot along Graham Road whose final cost is set to be above double what he could earn in allowances should the Warriors wrestle away the continental title.

The Warriors could earn more than $100 000 each.

Under black tiling, two car ports are visible on the front approach, a spacious lounge and five bedrooms, will soon be fitted with ceiling, floor tiles to match the cream white inside painting and off-white outer look and will be enclosed with a two-metre with an extra electrical security system.

Marvelous' father, Anthony Nakamba, the former Hwange Castle Cup winning goalkeeper, has been supervising the construction that is being led by Shupani Ngwenya.

"It makes me a happy father to supervise my son's investment. We didn't need to encourage him, but it was his own initiative.

"He has said he wants a quiet off-season in this house.

"This shows how much he thinks of his future and that is the man in him, to think of such a project, when peers are probably spending their money on fast cars, cellphones and clothes and maybe drinking themselves to waste," said Anthony.