South Africa: Key Players Commit to WP Rugby

Western Province Rugby Group CEO, Paul Zacks, has confirmed that Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi is amongst a host of key players that have committed their future to WP Rugby, by signing long-term contracts.

Mbonambi made his Test debut in 2016 following an impressive Vodacom Super Rugby campaign with the Stormers and has signed a new three-year contract with the Union.

He is joined by the likes of backs Jean-Luc du Plessis, Dan du Plessis, EW Viljoen, Grant Hermanus, Justin Phillips and Brandon Thomson, and fellow forwards Chad Solomon, JD Schickerling and Kobus van Dyk, in signing long-term contracts.

Zacks said that it is encouraging to see such talented players show confidence in the long-term vision of Western Province Rugby, joining the likes of senior players Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Frans Malherbe who are all contracted until 2019.

"It is vital to retain talented players such as these who have signed new contracts, if we are to move forward and evolve.

"Of course there are many others who are on existing contracts that will also play a big role in what we have planned for the future," he said.

Western Province captain Chris van Zyl, Western Province U21 captain Luke Stringer, utility forward Jurie van Vuuren, centre Ryan Oosthuizen and flyhalf Ernst Stapelberg, all signed contract extensions with the union.

In addition to this, there are a number of players in last year's table-topping Western Province U21 and Western Province U19 teams that have also signed on.

Junior Springboks Eduard Zandberg, Cobus Wiese, Reuben de Villiers and Edwill van der Merwe along with David Brits have all signed five-year contracts, committing their long-term future to Western Province Rugby.

They are joined by the likes of Zain Davids, Percy Mngadi, Jaco Coetzee, Herschel Jantjies, Carlu Sadie, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Nama Xaba, Jordan Sesink-Clee, Jordan Chait, Ricky Nwagbara, Reuben Terblanche, Matt Wiseman, Saud Abrahams, Paul de Wet, Daniel Maree, Cornel Smit, Nico Leonard, Eduan Keyter, Thumi Mogoje, Ryan Muller, Juarno Augustus and Tristan Leyds who have all extended their contracts.

Director of Rugby Gert Smal said that by retaining these players, the coaching staff have a strong core to build on in the years to come.

"Depth and continuity is vital for any team, so to have players of this calibre commit to the Union is a major boost for us.

"This helps immeasurably in the planning that the coaches and management do," he said.

President of the Western Province Rugby Football Union, Thelo Wakefield, said that these signings fit in with the vision of becoming the leading rugby union in the world, as well as the rallying call 'We Stand Together'.

"The fact that these players have decided to commit their futures to our union shows that they stand together with us and our strategic Vision 2020.

"I look forward to watching them make all of us proud over the coming years at Newlands," he said.

Source: Sport24