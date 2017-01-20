Zimbabwe: School Employee Dupes Parents

Six parents in Harare lost $350 cash to an office orderly at Louis Mountbatten Primary School after being duped into believing that he could secure Grade One places for their children. The suspect, whose name was still being withheld yesterday, has since been arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the arrest yesterday.

"Police are investigating a case of abuse of office which occurred at Louis Mountbatten Primary School from 3 to 6 January, 2017," she said. "An office orderly swindled six parents of cash amounting to $350 after promising them that their children would be enrolled for Grade One places."

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the suspect issued fake invoices with a list of uniform requirements to the parents as surety that their children had been enrolled.

"The matter came to light when the children were denied enrolment on the day the school opened," she said.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is warning office bearers to be ethical in the conduct of their duties. Those caught on the wrong side of the law will be prosecuted."

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the suspect was still assisting police with investigations and will appear in court soon.

For the past few years, several parents have lost money to some unscrupulous school officials who dupe them into believing that they could secure places for their children.

In April last year, an Old Johannians rugby player who was coaching at David Livingstone Primary School allegedly duped parents of $5 000 after luring them into believing that he would secure educational scholarships for their children.

Shingirai Kowo (21) also misrepresented to the nine parents that he had organised a rugby tournament for their children in South Africa, before ordering them to contribute for the trip and for the processing of the scholarships.