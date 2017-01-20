Nigeria Campaigns for AU Position

Nigeria has intensified campaign in support of Ms Fatima Kyari Mohammed, its candidate for African Union (AU) Commissioner for Peace and Security.

The African Union election is scheduled to hold Jan 31.

A statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry yesterday in Abuja said President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed some special envoys to lead delegates to drum support for the Nigeria/ECOWAS candidate.

One of the delegations, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, is currently touring selected African countries to canvas support for Ms Fatima.

It said the delegation, which was in Ethiopia on Monday, was received by the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu.

According to the statement, Gebeyehu promised to convey President Buhari's request to the Prime Minister and was optimistic of a favourable response.

They also visited Burundi where they were received by the President Pierre Nkurunziza.

Nkurunziza, the statement said, indicated that Burundi also has a candidate for the same position, but expressed his readiness to support Nigeria's candidate if the election goes into the second round.

The president also expressed his admiration for Nigeria and President Buhari's constructive role in peace, security and development of the African continent.

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, one-time Nigerian Permanent Representative at the United Nations had led a delegation to some other countries. Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Mr Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel Development has just concluded similar visits to some selected African countries.