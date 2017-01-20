20 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Odizor Canvasses for Sports Development Programmes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria's most successful tennis player, Nduka Odizor, yesterday appealed to the Ministry of Youths and Sports to have an implementable blueprint for sports development in the country.

Odizor, who reached his highest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) singles of world number 52 ranking in June 1984, said that there were not enough implementable sports programmes in Nigeria.

"Over the years it is only written down documents we follow, it is high time we stop that.

"What we need now are theories and ideas that will work. Enough of these thoughts written down that are never implemented," he said.

Odizor, who is fondly called the "Duke" by his fans, said that athletes were suffering from "this setback because we are behind other countries that we started with in sports.

"The ministry has more work to do because it is in charge of sports development.

"From the way I see it, the ministry should seek opinions from stakeholders and also be open to advice from knowledgeable sports managers".

He was quick to note that positioning of ex-sportsmen and women in sports administration would be of great importance in getting the nation's sports on the right path.

"If we can bring in experienced hands that had been competing in their fields to sport administration, it will be a lot easier.

"This will be so because they had once been in the shoes of the current athletes and know how to cater for them.

"Their past experiences will be used to ensure that athletes get the best treatment because it's when the athletes are well taken care of that the best can be got from them," he said.

Odizor decried the state of sports facilities at the national stadia.

NAN

Nigeria

Journalists' Arrest Tests Powerful Army

The January 19 raid on the offices of an online investigative news organization in Nigeria's capital Abuja is part of a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.