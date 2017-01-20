Nigeria: Babalakin Is Qualified to Chair Govt Renegotiation Team - NASU, SSANU, NAAT

Non-academic unions of Nigerian universities have congratulated the Chairman of the Bi-Courtney Group, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), on his appointment as head of the federal government team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with labour unions in tertiary institutions.

The congratulatory message and commendation were conveyed in a letter dated January 12, 2017 and addressed to Babalakin from the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of three unions, namely: the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

Jointly signed by Alhaji Sani Suleiman (President, NAAT), Comrade Peters Adeyemi (General Secretary, NASU) and Comrade Samson C. Ugwoke (President, SSANU), the letter read: "We write to commend and congratulate you on your recent appointment as the Chairman of the Federal Team for Renegotiation of the 2009 Agreements signed between the federal government and labour unions in tertiary institutions.

"Sir, the JAC unions of NAAT, NASU and SSANU at the JAC meeting held on January 12, 2017 took cognisance of your commendable experience with the university system. We also noted the good working relationship we had with you while you served as Chairman of the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC) of the 2009 FGN/University-based Unions Agreements, and agree that you are eminently qualified to head the new Government Team as appointed."

The letter further averred that Babalakin's appointment was well-deserved, further assuring that the unions are looking forward to working amicably with the Bi-Courtney chairman and his renegotiation team.

The federal government had, in a statement issued by Education Minister Mallam Adamu Adamu on January 6, 2017, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of Dr. Babalakin as Chairman of the federal government team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement signed with unions in federal universities, federal polytechnics and federal colleges of education.

Babalakin had been adjudged the best pro-chancellor during the 2009 negotiations, when he also served as Chairman of the Agreement Implementation Monitoring Committee.

The new 16-member panel also includes: Prof. M.M. Jibril, Prof. Nimi Briggs, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Arc. Lawrence Ngbale, Prince Alex Mbata and Prof. Olufemi Bamiro.

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, had earlier passed a vote of confidence on the Babalakin Committee.

He indicated ASUU's readiness to participate in the renegotiation process, while commending the federal government for convening the renegotiation team, which, he noted, was "made up of men and women of integrity and proven track record."