THE Premier Soccer League will this morning hold a crucial indaba amid divisions within the top-flight club's leaders which culminated in the resignation of Chicken Inn boss Lifa Ncube. A civil war has been raging among the top-flight club's leaders, sparked by divisions over how they handle their fallout with ZIFA over relegation and promotion.

Ncube and Triangle chairman Lovemore Matikinyidze have been leading a rebellion against ZIFA, insisting the league's case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland should be heard.

Other leaders feel that case should be withdrawn, as it was a waste of financial resources, with the PSL required to pay more than 17 000 Swiss francs for the dispute to be heard.

The PSL failed to meet the deadline for the payment of that amount amid reports that their bankers will also not be allowed to transfer those funds given the foreign currency challenges in the country.

ZIFA have been insisting that the dispute, if there is still any, should be resolved locally.

The Association came up with a resolution for two clubs to be relegated from the PSL and four clubs to be promoted into the top-flight league.

"I can confirm that we will be holding a meeting tomorrow morning with all the Premiership clubs and we will be looking at the new season and also revisiting the promotion and relegation issue," said Dynamos boss Kenny Mubaiwa, who is the chairman of the three-man emergency committee.

Sources close to The Herald has, however, revealed that the issue is not about the relegation impasse.