GEORGE SHAYA'S wife has come out guns blazing accusing her husband's former teammates of allegedly abusing the ailing Glamour Boys legend in their endless factional fights. Agnes Shaya yesterday opened up to The Herald ahead of Dynamos' annual meeting scheduled for Sunday. She said the 70-year-old Shaya, who has been ill for some time, has no energy for the fights and needs to enjoy his rest.

Shaya has been linked with the faction led by Ernest Kamba which is pushing for the ouster of current board chairman Bernard Marriot.

"I am not happy with what is happening at Dynamos. My husband suffers from dementia. My husband is not feeling well and he has lost memory.

"He is being taken to attend meetings and it's something that is not good at all.

"At one point I had gone to attend a funeral in Gutu and when I came back home I heard he had gone for an AGM with his friends. I was not happy because my husband is not well. I was even called by their patron Comrade (Webster) Shamu after he saw a picture of their group in the newspaper. He even instructed me to tell Shaya to go and renounce his participation a week after their AGM.

"He does not want to see Shaya involved and Comrade Shamu was and is still very concerned."

Agnes feels that some people want to use her husband for their personal gain.

"Kamba is George's friend and he comes, at times, to spend two weeks staying at our house from his rural place in Nenguwo in Chihota," said Shaya's wife.

"He normally takes George to their meetings and there is little I can do since they are friends who played in the same team together.

"I, however, feel that it's just too much for my husband because he easily loses his memory.

"He suffered a lot of stress after he was retrenched by Toyota Zimbabwe in 2013. He could not take it and started drinking heavily and was not even eating whenever I went to work."

"Cde Shamu was here last year with Marriot (Bernard) and they offered us $500 which we used to reconnect our electricity. I am very thankful and grateful for their support because the only money that I get is from my pension which is not enough for his medical bills and upkeep."