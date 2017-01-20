20 January 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: BoA Kenya to Shut Down 12 Branches, Lay Off Staff in Digital Shift

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Edwin Okoth

Bank of Africa (BoA) Kenya plans to digitise most of its services in a move that will see it retain only 30 branches of its 42 outlets across the country.

Nairobi County, which has the most branches, will now have 17, down from the current 25.

Thirteen other branches will be spread throughout the country.

Consequently, the bank said on Friday that there will be staff layoffs although it was not immediately clear how many would be affected.

BoA becomes the latest lender to close the traditional brick-and-mortar outlets to focus on pushing services through digital channels.

Equity Bank announced last October that it was freezing branch expansion to focus on online platforms.

Diamond Trust Bank and Ecobank have also made similar moves, underlining the impact technology is having in bringing an end to the over-the-counter interactions between lenders and their customers.

New channels such as mobile banking, agents and online banking have also made basic functions such as withdrawals, deposits, payment of bills, loan applications and fund transfers easier for customers.

Additional reporting by Lynette Mukami.

Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta Bans Maize Export

President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned exportation of maize until the ravaging drought ends. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.