20 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Charges Against Old Mutual Boss Withdrawn Before Plea

By Lionel Depute

Old Mutual financial advisor Mr Fidelis Chabuka, who was facing accusations of trying to fraudulently sell a residential stand, is now a free man after the charge was withdrawn before plea at the Harare Magistrates' Court. The charge was withdrawn on Tuesday after the complainant in criminal case number 11868-71-16, Blessing Boka, filed an affidavit indicating that he wanted the matter to be withdrawn.

Chabuka (51) appeared in court last September on allegations of conniving with his relatives Constantine Chabuka (67), Kudakwashe Chabuka (29) and Tonderai Posi (63) in selling a residential stand belonging to Constantine's late daughter-in-law, Magret Chabuka.

The quartet was alleged to have created a fake letter of administration with reference number DRH 512/12 to sell the $10 000 stand in Damafalls through Linda Chirumbwana, a consultant with Royal Properties.

Chirumbwana was said to have contacted Boka who expressed interest in the stand after which he paid the deposit before signing an agreement of sale.

A registered estate agent, Desire Dube, caused the arrest of Chabuka and his relatives on allegations that they wanted to fraudulently sell the stand.

