Zimbabwe: Command Agriculture Maize Safe From Rains

Elita Chikwati — The bulk of the maize crop that was planted early, including that under the Command Agriculture Programme, is doing well despite heavy rains that have affected crops planted late in most parts of the country. Heavy rains have caused water-logging and leaching, worsening the situation in light sandy soils where crops are now yellowing while tobacco is ripening at a fast rate.

This has put pressure on some tobacco farmers who do not have adequate curing facilities. Some of these have also lost their crop to hail while others fear the quality of the final crop will be compromised.

Farmers can no longer carry out activities such as weeding, spraying herbicides and pesticides. It has also become a mammoth task for tobacco farmers reaping their crop as the fields are waterlogged.

Farm roads have also not been spared by the heavy rains and some areas are no longer passable. However, some farmers are still confident and determined to get high yields and have come up with initiatives to save the crop from the rains.

Other farmers said the rains will enable them to grow sweet potatoes and they will be guaranteed of high yields even if maize yields are compromised.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr Justin Mupamhanga said the bulk of the maize crop under Command Agriculture was planted early and there were no fears yields could be compromised by the rains.

"We are doing all we can to support the farmers to meet the projected harvests. The bulk of the crop was planted early and will not be affected by the heavy rains.

"We are confident that we will meet the target yields," he said.

In some areas farmers have continued with operations and are working in the rains. The farmers have continued while some are applying top dressing fertiliser for the second time.

Seke farmer Mrs Martha Chirwanemhuka of Kunaka Village said weed control was becoming a challenge as the incessant rains were not giving them a chance.

"We have always wished for the rains. Last year we had a drought and now we have heavy rains. I will continue weeding even during the rain," she said.

Mrs Nelia Chiripawako said she could not apply herbicides for fear they would be washed away by the rains. "I applied top dressing but it was washed away. I do not have money to buy more fertlisers and I am banking on the little that was absorbed by the plant," she said.

Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made confirmed that the bulk of the crop was doing well, while the late planted crop had been badly affected by the rains.

He said farmers should not apply top dressing fertiliser in the rain as it would be washed away. "Farmers should be patient and wait for a break of the rains to apply the fertiliser.

"The early planted crop is taking the challenge of the rains slightly better than the late planted crop. Farmers can not apply top dressing fertiliser whether ammonium nitrate or urea as it will be washed away by the rains. They should wait for a period when the rains will break for a day or two and they top dress," he said.

"Climate change is now showing two extremes. Last season we had an El Nino induced drought and now we have heavy rains.

"Right now we are past the time we usually experience the mid-season dry spell which normally occurs in January. The Inter- Tropical Convergence Zone is now past Zimbabwe at the time we expect mid-season drought. This has advantages and disadvantages," he said.

He said tobacco had taken a knock from the rains especially the dry land crop. "All the crops need a bit of sunshine. Most of the fields that are waterlogged can also be assisted with proper land planning in terms of contours and ridges.

"That means the division of extension that deals with proper land husbandry and layout of the field can also help.

"The issue of applying lime is also critical as we prepare for the next season. Small holder farmers should also look into winter cropping. An opportunity has been created for them to carry out winter cropping. Farmers who do gardening are guaranteed of water throughout the year," he said.