Zimbabwe: Major Dams Spill

Major Dams Spill

LAKE Chivero, a key water source for Harare, reached full capacity early this week along with other major dams countrywide following incessant rains that have pounded Zimbabwe for the past two weeks. The national dam level average has risen to 65,1 percent. The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) yesterday said Lake Chivero was 108 percent full.

This has, however, not brought relief to Harare residents who still experience erratic water supplies owing to council's inefficiencies.

Harava Dam, which also supplies Harare, is full.

Other dams which are full are: Exchange, Nyambuya and Kushinga Phikelela, all in the Mazowe catchment area.

Wenimbi (Save catchment), Khami (Bulawayo) and Zhove (Beitbridge) dams are also full.

Other dams around the country which are spilling include Ngwenya, Lower Mguza, Pollards, Bhiri-Manyame, Mundi-Mataga, Tuli-Makwe, Lower Mujeni, Manyuchi, Bangala, Chivake, Nyajena and Tokwane.

Upper Ncema in Mzingwane is 49 percent full, Lower Ncema (21pc), Manjirenji (35,6pc), Mutirikwi (13,1pc), Osborne (36,1pc), Rusape (94,3pc), Chibero (28,7pc) and Sebakwe (69,7pc).

At least 230 million cubic metres of water are being held in the recently completed Tokwe Mukosi Dam in Masvingo.

Said Zinwa acting corporate communications manager Mr Tsungirirai Shoriwa: "We can confirm the spilling of Lake Chivero. The dam started spilling late yesterday (Wednesday) as a result of continuous inflows into the lake as a result of the current rains.

"Most of the country's major dams continue to be on the rise as the country receives more and more rainfall.

"The intensified rainfall activity over the past two weeks has seen a number of the dams across the country filling up and spilling.

"The national dam level average has risen to 65,1 percent. As of today Lake Chivero is 108 percent full. It becomes one of the various dams which are now full."

Acting Harare Water director Eng Hosiah Chisango said the spilling improves not only availability of water, but also quality.

"Yes, Lake Chivero is spilling since yesterday.

"Available water in dams is now 30 months at normal production capacity, but it can be stretched to 36 months with rationing.

"When the lake spills a lot of dirt is washed downstream so the quality of raw water is improved," he said.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) says the country is expected to continue receiving rains up to the weekend, albeit in lower volumes compared to last week.

According to a statement issued by MSD senior forecaster Mr Tich Zinyemba, several provinces will receive light showers.

"In Mashonaland Central and West provinces, Harare Metropolitan Province, north of Midlands Province as well north of Matabeleland Province; it is forecast that these areas should be cloudy and cold with light rain," he said.

Mr Zinyemba said the greater part of Zimbabwe should expect warmer conditions.

