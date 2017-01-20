Zimbabwe: Prophet Magaya Honoured

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya was honoured on Wednesday evening by several church groups under the banner of My Zimbabwe Prayer Campaign for his outstanding spiritual and corporate work. Prophet Magaya, accompanied by his wife, was given a certificate and a moving citation at a colourful event held at his Waterfalls base soon after he had held his Wednesday church service.

Several pastors, bishops, prophets and apostles under the My Zimbabwe Prayer Campaign attended the event amid rapturous applause from congregants.

Coordinator for the church grouping, Apostle Quintine Gwashavanhu said they felt duty bound to recognise Prophet Magaya for his sterling leadership both as a spiritual father and as a corporate executive.

As one of his several achievements, they cited the completion of a multi-million dollar hotel in record four months.

"We want to congratulate you for the recently constructed and launched hotel, the Yadah Village Guest House, which also have been said to have broken record in the field of construction after having been constructed from April 30, 2016 and officially launched on September 2, 2016.

"Such a great and massive work achieved with such great speed beyond human capacity, it can only be God," said Apostle Gwashavanhu while reading the citation.

"The impact you have made currently in developing our nation through building and by transforming people's lives, above all spreading the gospel and manifesting the power of our Lord Jesus Christ to set captives free.

"Our prayer is that God will continue guiding you in his paths, by his spirit and word of salvation, direction and power to build lives and the nation as a whole."

He said Prophet Magaya had proved to be a selfless man and father, a man of God who considered the comfort, joy and peace of the people ahead of himself.

"You have consistently projected a humble spirit and personality, giving regard to other great men who have gone ahead of you in ministry or those in authority of God. The amazing thing of all is your ability to mingle with the lesser, even in your days of plenty," said Apostle Gwashavanhu amid applause from the floor.

"Studying your personality, I figure out, you are not a man driven by fashion but driven greatly by passion.

"Passionate men do not fail. They are known for making history, undeniable impact and lifelong results. You are a man in full practise of faith, your words are always accompanied with tremendous breathtaking actions," said Apostle Gwashavanhu.

Prophet Magaya said he felt humbled by the recognition and paid tribute to followers of his ministry and his wife among others.

"They approached me today (Wednesday) saying man of God, we have something for you, we want to recognise you for what you are doing," Prophet Magaya said.