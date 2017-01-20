Nigeria: CSOs in Counter-Rally, Says Buhari Healing Nigeria's Wounds

Lagos — Few days after the protest against harsh economic conditions in the country by the United Action for Democracy (UAD), another group of civil society organizations yesterday stormed the streets of Lagos to rally round President Muhammadu Buhari.

The rally was organized by Stand Up for Nigeria (SUN), a coalition of Civil Society Organizations comprising youths and students who marched from the Toll Gate to Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota in Lagos.

The procession caused huge traffic congestion on the axis as the protesters marched peacefully chanting pro-Buhari slogans.

The South-West Coordinator of SUN, Comrade John Blessing, said, "The economic recession is real. The fall in the value of the naira is real. Inflation that has taken away the purchasing power of Nigerians is real. But the looting of public treasury by previous administrations is also real."

The neglect of critical infrastructures by previous leaders is real. The failure to diversify the economy from being dependent on crude oil is real."

He took a swipe on the UAD protesters, saying they failed to consider the various realities before accusing President Buhari of inflicting hardship on Nigerians.