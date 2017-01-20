20 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: CSOs in Counter-Rally, Says Buhari Healing Nigeria's Wounds

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Few days after the protest against harsh economic conditions in the country by the United Action for Democracy (UAD), another group of civil society organizations yesterday stormed the streets of Lagos to rally round President Muhammadu Buhari.

The rally was organized by Stand Up for Nigeria (SUN), a coalition of Civil Society Organizations comprising youths and students who marched from the Toll Gate to Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota in Lagos.

The procession caused huge traffic congestion on the axis as the protesters marched peacefully chanting pro-Buhari slogans.

The South-West Coordinator of SUN, Comrade John Blessing, said, "The economic recession is real. The fall in the value of the naira is real. Inflation that has taken away the purchasing power of Nigerians is real. But the looting of public treasury by previous administrations is also real."

The neglect of critical infrastructures by previous leaders is real. The failure to diversify the economy from being dependent on crude oil is real."

He took a swipe on the UAD protesters, saying they failed to consider the various realities before accusing President Buhari of inflicting hardship on Nigerians.

Nigeria

Journalists Arrest Tests Powerful Army

The January 19 raid on the offices of an online investigative news organization in Nigeria's capital Abuja is part of a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.