Nigeria: Nama Boss Seek Support to Enhance Airspace Safety

Newly appointed Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, has solicited the support of staff as he aims at making the nation's airspace safer than he met it.

Akinkuotu on resumption of duty, charged the workers to put the interest of NAMA first, if the agency is to attain its vision of being one of the leading Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) in the world.

Akinkuotu, who made these remarks at his first meeting with management and staff of the agency in Lagos, said like ANSPs all over the world, NAMA under his watch would strive to keep pace with dynamics of the industry.

He said this would be done by aggressively improving technology and building a robust staff capacity that would effectively man the sophisticated infrastructure of the agency.

According to Akinkuotu, "NAMA has come a long way ensuring safety and security of air travel in the country but there is room for improvement. And this calls for the concerted effort of all staff, if we must move the agency to the next level to ensure its global competitiveness."

The NAMA boss also enjoined staff to imbibe the virtues of equity and fairness in their interpersonal relationships as these would ensure peaceful co-existence.

While pledging commitment towards staff welfare, Akinkuotu promised to run an open-door administration that would cater to the yearning, aspirations and interests of all categories of staff.