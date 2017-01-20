Nigeria: Adamawa PDP to Punish Members Over Inflammatory Comments

Yola — The Adamawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissociated itself from a claim by one of its members who accused the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee of violating an agreement with the Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the party.

A.A. Lawan Uba had in a media report said Sheriff had been under pressure to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He also accused the backers of Makarfi of violating an earlier agreement that would see Sheriff run the party affairs until 2018.

A statement by the state spokesman of the party, Abdussalami Gidado, threatened punishment for any member who engaged in divisive remarks.

The statement said A.A. Uba was not a chieftain of the party, and that he only expressed his personal views.

"The party is hereby cautioning all its members against speaking unguardedly, especially at this time when all hands should be on deck to resolve the current impasse in our party," it said.