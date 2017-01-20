Nigeria: 7 Arrested for Vandalism, Illegal Mining in Jos

Jos — Seven persons have been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDS) in Plateau State for vandalising a GSM mast in Jos South as well as carrying out illegal mining operations in and around the Lamingo dam, which primarily supplies drinking water to Jos metropolis.

Four of the suspects were arrested for illegal mining at the Lamingo dam and the NSCDC says the case is being investigated while the other three suspects were arrested for vandalising a GSM mast around Zaramaganda, in Jos South and are to be charged to court.

Daily Trust reports that the Lamingo dam pumps 18,000 cubic meters of water per day and has two reservoirs at the Ministry of Works and Rikkos which the treatment plant at British America uses to supply water to the city.

Plateau State NSCDC Public Relations Officer Naomi Cishak told journalists that the NSCDC received a tip off on mining activities taking place around the dam and with the collaboration of the Plateau State Water Board arrested four suspects. Cishak however said the suspects on sighting security agents threw the mining equipment into the dam.

The Acting General Manager, Plateau State Water Board Lambert Gonzuk, while explaining the negative effects of mining in the dam, said the activities affect all the components of the dam structure and the quality of the water including high risk to gully erosions and contamination of the water.

Gonzuk said the raw water was minimally treated in the past due to its good quality but stressed that the board had now begun a more complex method of treating the water by increasing the doses of chemicals to make it safe.

He said every other activity taking place around the farm such as farming and block industries would be evacuated and that the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) had already sent out evacuation letters to that effect.