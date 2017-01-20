Kenya: Hearing the Demands of Kenyan Medical Practitioners

analysis

A responsibility of every African country is to improve the living conditions of its citizens. Effective and efficient public health institutions are part and parcel of that better life. African health problems need African solutions, and they must be lasting ones.

In 2013, a few months after being elected as the fourth President of Kenya, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta signed the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which today has come to be a major reason for the strike which has crippled Public Health facilities. Kenya is under a nationwide strike championed by public sector doctors and nurses. This has also left many patients with no medical attention. Of interest is how negotiations seems to have staled with leaders of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) insisting that the strike must continue. Samuel Oroko, KMPDU secretary-general insists that they are tired of dialogue and diplomacy by government.

In his recent response President Kenyatta said: "For the last two weeks, the governors and the unions have been engaging. Why should we have lost over 14 and close to 20 people already? Good faith requires that we do not put the lives of our fellow Kenyans at risk; let us not allow innocent...