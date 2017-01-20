19 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fees Must Fall Protester to Spend Another Month in Jail

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bonginkosi Khanyile, possibly the only Fees Must Fall student still behind bars since protests ended last year, will spend another month in jail after a court postponement on Thursday.

Khanyile appeared in the Durban Regional Court for a pre-trial conference, but had his matter postponed to February 28, because lawyers were still gathering statements.

He faces charges including public violence, illegal gathering, trespassing, and inciting violence.

Khanyile had a loyal support base since his arrest on September 27 last year. Thursday was no different. The court gallery was packed with anxious supporters and several police officers.

Supporters made their way to the court house early in the morning, singing struggle songs and calling for his release.

When the postponement was announced, his supporters were visibly disappointed. Khanyile appeared to be in good spirits. He wore a Fidel Castro T-shirt and blue jeans.

EFF leader Julius Malema previously voiced his disdain at Khanyile's arrest and continued detention. He said the EFF-affiliated student was the only Fees Must Fall protester still behind bars because KwaZulu-Natal "smells of Zuma".

He sympathised with the Khanyiles, who had spent both Christmas and New Year without their son.

"We are with you. We have assembled the most powerful legal brains in our country to release him from prison, but we all know that in KwaZulu-Natal it is very difficult.

"I don't want to be arrested in KwaZulu-Natal. I would rather be arrested anywhere else in the country, not in KwaZulu-Natal because everything here smells of Zuma. Everything here smells of corruption and we must reject that. We don't want a biased judicial system."

In December, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg rejected his bid to appeal the Durban Magistrate Court's decision to deny him bail twice.

Source: News24

South Africa

97-Year-Old Writer Peter Abrahams Found Dead

Peter Abrahams, a South African-born Jamaican novelist, journalist and political commentator most popularly known in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.