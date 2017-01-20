20 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Airforce Board to Investigate Borno Airstrike

By Ronald Mutum

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has constituted a board of senior officers to investigate the accidental air strike on 17th January 2017 at Rann IDP camp in Kala Balge local government of Borno State.

A statement yesterday from Air Force spokesman, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa said: "Among its terms of reference, the Board is to determine the immediate and remote causes as well as the circumstances that led to the incident."

"This is with a view to forestall future occurrence. In addition to a list of 20 witnesses given to it, the Board is free to invite other persons to give evidence on oath. The Board is to submit its report not later than 2nd February, 2017," Famuyiwa said.

He explained that the six-man Board is headed by the Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF), Air Vice Marshal Salihu Bala-Ribah.

Other members are Air Vice Marshal Charles Oghomwen, Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi, Group Captain Essien Efanga, Wing Commander Solomon Irmiya and Wing Commander Mohammed Muazu.

