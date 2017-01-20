Thirty-two rogue lawyers have been suspended or struck off the roll of advocates for professional misconduct.

The list was published in Friday's edition of the official Kenya Gazette.

The decision to publish the names followed a public outcry about the rising number of rogue advocates who have continued to fleece the public while putting the legal profession in disrepute.

“Disciplinary action taken against an advocate emanates from evidence of gross professional misconduct as reported by complainants to, received and reviewed by the Advocates Complaints Commission,” Attorney-General Githu Muigai stated while receiving a report from the Advocates Complaints Commission (ACC).

COMPLAINTS

The list was handed to Prof Muigai by ACC Secretary James Marienga a week ago.

The ACC investigates complaints against advocates and provides guidance leading to reconciliation of the disputing parties.

It also ensures that advocates conduct themselves in a professionally acceptable manner as stipulated in the code of conduct.

Various acts that can lead to judgements of professional misconduct include breaching client confidentiality, misappropriating client money and undercutting or charging less than what is prescribed by law in the Advocates Remuneration Act.

Other instances that can lead to disciplinary action include bankruptcy and grave offences committed when an advocate is convicted of murder or manslaughter.

CAN'T PRACTISE

The effect of disciplinary action is that those listed are not allowed to practice law.

They can neither represent clients nor appear in a court of law anywhere in the country without the express authority of the Registrar of the High Court.

The only reprieve for disgraced advocates is that they can be sought for legal advice by employers but only after disclosing that they have been struck off the roll of advocates.

According to the Advocates Act, it is an offence to fail to disclose that one has been struck off the roll and this attracts a fine not exceeding Sh50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both.

LIST OF LAWYERS STRUCK OFF ROLL

1. Nyansimera Geoffrey Congo

2. Sarah Kivuva

3. A.G Kiai

4. Lynette Okiro

5. Muli Koli

6. Apopo Joab

7. Stanley Ramogo

8. Koome Mbogo

9. Henry Wanyama

10. David Ochieng

11. Otieno Opiacha

12. Violet Baraga

13. Macharia Mukuna

14. John Njaramba Njoroge

15. Joyce Mukuhi Njenga

16. Njenga Muchiru

17. Martha Oiye

18. Ng’ang’a Njau

19. Grace Nyawira Gitonga

20. Jackson Kimeu Kakonzi

LIST OF SUSPENDED LAWYERS

1. Kute Hezron Ongiro

2. Mulongo Peter

3. Opondo Rosemary Atieno

4. Ongicho Evans Asuga

5. Mugambi Mutava

6. Wanjiku Mukuru

7. Mary Munyu Mwangi

8. Henry Wasilwa

9. Ng’ang’a Kiarie

10. Johnson Gachagua

11. Macharia Njore

12. E. A Ngaira