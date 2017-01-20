20 January 2017

Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Five in Kogi

By Itodo Daniel Sule

Lokoja — Five people have been waylaid and killed by unknown gunmen in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, while travelling through the place.

Daily Trust gathered that amongst those killed was the Kogi State coordinator of Roll Back Malaria, Mr Jonathan Ochimana, who was said to be returning to Lokoja from an advocacy visit to Idah.

It was learnt that the bodies of four other persons killed by unknown gunmen were found close to the same place where Mr Ochimana was killed.

A witness said the Hilux van which was conveying Ochimana and three other staff of the Kogi State Ministry of Health ran into the bandits about 3pm on Wednesday shortly after the Ajaokuta Steel Company, and that he died of gunshot wounds that hit him around the heart region while the other occupants escaped narrowly.

The witness added that lifeless bodies of four yet to be identified persons were found along the road by another Hilux van with the four doors ajar.

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Commissioner, Abdullahi Chafe, confirmed the death of the health official but said he did not know about the death of the other four persons.

