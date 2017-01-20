South Africa: Stilbaai Fires 90 Percent Contained, Nine Buildings Damaged

Wildfires in Stilbaai are 90% contained after damaging nine buildings since Sunday, officials said on Thursday.

Head of the Hessequa protection services Adneshel Voss said in a statement that officials were optimistic that they would be extinguished by the end of the day.

According to Voss, fires near the N2 have been extinguished and the road has been reopened to traffic.

"Firefighters have shifted their focus to the eastern side of the fire after the fire that jumped over the N2 in the direction of Albertinia had been extinguished," Voss said.

Eighty firefighters have been deployed to the scene.

Voss said that livestock had been killed in the fires.

"Confirmation was received today [Thursday] that nine structures have been damaged as well as a loss to livestock and wildlife that died in the fires," he said.

Five firefighters and one member of the community were treated for smoke inhalation.

Fires have also damaged electrical infrastructure, affecting cellphone reception in the area.

Western Cape police have called on the public to report any information regarding the cause of fires to their nearest police office or to Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24