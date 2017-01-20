South Africa: Phehlukwayo Ready to Contribute for Proteas

Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo is eager and ready to make an impact for the Proteas for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Phehlukwayo, who has recovered from a groin injury, said that his absence from the domestic T20 Challenge will not affect his performance against Sri Lanka.

"I'm still in a good space," Phehlukwayo told reporters at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

"The team environment is very good, it's really positive and the guys are in a good space too.

"The new guys have been welcomed into the team and there is a good culture."

The Proteas decided to rest a number of their senior players for the first two T20Is.

This allowed the call-ups of Theunis de Bruyn, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi' Heino Kuhn' Mangaliso Mosehle' Dane Paterson and Jon-Jon Smuts to the T20 squad.

Phehlukwayo, 20, has made an extremely positive start to his international career and played in all five matches in South Africa's 5-0 whitewash of Australia in October last year.

He is ready to produce match-winning performances against Sri Lanka - similar to his knock of 42 with David Miller in Durban against Australia to help clinch the ODI series.

"I'm willing to contribute and do well for the team," said Phehlukwayo.

"This series, I'd just like have a good impact in the game and hopefully I'm in situations to win the game. I'd like to contribute in any aspect of the game. Just to be positive and do anything in my power to win games for South Africa.

"(Sri Lanka) are going to come back with a really strong performance. Our approach will be looking to fit them hard upfront."

The Proteas take on Sri Lanka in the first T20 on Friday in Centurion (18:00 SA time).

Source: Sport24