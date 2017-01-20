Namibia: Southerners Condemn Resettlement Programme

A group of activists calling themselves 'Progressive Landless Namibians' and who are active in the Maltahöhe area in the Hardap region, attacked government's resettlement programme recently.

Group spokesperson Moses Boois told Nampa in an interview last Friday that the resettlement programme was discriminatory, and did not address poverty.

Boois said the programme also defied the spirit of the general land reform initiative.

"If one looks at the criteria used to approve applicants for resettlement, it's clear that the poor will suffer," he stated.

Another concern is when government fails to protect farmworkers when it buys farms for resettlement purposes, Boois noted.

He said settlements had become a dumping ground for evicted or dismissed farmworkers, leading to them being stranded in roadside corridors, where they were also constantly harassed by the authorities.

Hanna Blockstaan, a pensioner from Maltahöhe, echoed the sentiments that the resettlement programme was not pro-poor.

"I thought resettlement was for the poor, but instead people from other regions are resettled in the south, while we from the south who suffered at the hands of colonial forces are left out in the cold," she charged.

Approached for comment on Wednesday, public relations officer of the ministry of land reform, Chrispin Matongela, challenged the remarks that the programme was discriminatory.

Matongela said the programme was for the poor, which was why government bought farms to resettle people.

"If we look at some people who were resettled, we will see that they are now rich, and in that way contributing to the economy of the country," he said.

On the issue of the dispossession of ancestral land, Matongela said people should understand that the ministry operated under certain laws which governed its functions.

"We don't pass laws as a ministry; we are implementing the laws as per the 1991 national land conference," he said.

The land activists were planning a land conference for landless people in their area to take place before the national land conference, scheduled for later this year. The resolutions passed at the local conference would then be used as proposals to the larger land conference.

- Nampa