South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested in Manenberg With a Substantial Quantity of Drugs

This morning members attached to Nyanga Stabilization Unit acted on a tipoff received from the community and conducted a search operation at flat in Johanna Court Manenberg where a variety of drugs with an estimated street value of R 100 000 comprising tik, ecstasy, mandrax and heroin were discovered. Three suspects, a 48 year old male and two females aged 25 and 35 were arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs and are due to make a court appearance in Athlone on Monday. The male suspect is also in contravention of his parole conditions and will face a charge in this regard as well appearance in Khayelitsha on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.