South Africa: Police Finance Clerk in Court for R3.4 Million Fraud

Siyabonga Mangqishi (36), a Finance Administration Clerk at Springbok SAPS has appeared before the Springbok Regional Court on various charges of fraud.

Mangqishi allegedly falsified financial documents and received undue payments to his personal account. These fraudulent transactions began in January 2014 until 10 January 2017.

Personal particulars of numerous fellow colleagues were used to submit fictitious application requesting cash advances and claims that varied from meals, accommodation costs as well as renewal of state vehicle licence disks.

A senior police officer noticed recent irregularities on claims submitted, upon probing the matter more fraudulent incidents surfaced worth a total value of R3.4 million.

He was arrested on 16 January 2017, appeared on 17 January 2017 and the case postponed to 24 April 2017 for further investigation while the suspect was released with stringent bail conditions.