East Africa: Soundtrap, Allihoopa Partner to Ease Online Music-Making Worldwide

Musicians and aspiring musicians just got a boost with easy-to-use online support for their creative endeavors though a partnership between Soundtrap and Allihoopa. Now users of Allihoopa's music-based social network have access to the Soundtrap collaborative music-making recording studio, where they can turn their creations into full compositions, working with others around the world using the real-time collaboration features built into Soundtrap.

This alliance underscores how Internet-based music-making software has become hugely popular in recent years. Allihoopa's Take app lets users record vocals while Figure digitally captures beats. With this partnership, anyone in the Allihoopa social network can expand their musical potential to work on any device in any location with a world of artistic peers in Soundtrap.

Meanwhile, Soundtrap the award-winning online studio for making professional-sounding music collaboratively and simply, connects with Allihoopa's network of users. The early seeds of ideas, clips, loops and beats from the Allihoopa apps can be built upon in Soundtrap, with users inviting others to contribute vocals, music, beats or rhythms that can be edited collaboratively as desired in the cloud-based solution. Soundtrap works across iOS, Android, Chromebook, Linux, Mac and Windows operating environments online or via app.

According to Soundtrap co-founder and CEO Per Emanuelsson, "Both our companies are on a mission to encourage, simplify and revolutionize the music-making process. Through this partnership, our users get a larger network of people to collaborate with while Allihoopa users can connect with new fellow musicians among our million-plus users and develop their early musical ideas in our recording studio. We believe that broader collaboration and online social connections will help improve and inspire people in creating music and it's our mission to make this happen."

"Our vision is to offer a platform for anyone who wants to make music. Joining with Soundtrap gives the social network of Allihoopa users a way to pick up the pieces of music and expand on them using whatever device or platform they want. The future of music making lies in collaboration, and we are extremely happy that Soundtrap is now joining us in providing increased opportunities to creative souls who want to make music," said Gustaf Kellner, CEO at Allihoopa.