20 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Meets Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission

President Zuma this morning, 20 January 2017, met with the Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission, Adv Bongani Majola at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu residence in Pretoria.

It was their first meeting since the appointment of Adv Majola in December last year.

President Zuma has congratulated the new Chair and his commissioners on their new and important responsibilities of entrenching constitutional democracy through advocating and protecting the basic human rights of all South Africans.

Adv Majola thanked the President for the opportunity to meet and said he looked forward to good working relations with government.

In his capacity as Head of State, President Zuma has appealed to all South Africans and all sectors of society to support the work of the South African Human Rights Commission and to also familiarise themselves with its mandate.

In his capacity as Head of Government, the President assured Adv Majola of the cooperation of Government to enable the Commission to fulfill its mandate successfully for the benefit of all in the country.

"We wish Adv Majola well and urge all spheres of government to interact with the commission constructively and appreciate the work it does to promote the rights of all our people," said President Zuma.

