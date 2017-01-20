South Africa: Ngidi Tipped for Proteas Test Honours

Former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel believes that Lungi Ngidi will be South Africa's new ball Test bowler in the near future.

Ngidi, 20, is one of the six caps who has been called up to the Proteas squad for the first two T20Is of the series against Sri Lanka.

Morkel believes that his Titans team-mate has what it takes to open the bowling for the Proteas alongside Kagiso Rabada in the next few years.

Ngidi made his Sunfoil Series debut this season and has taken 11 wickets in three appearances thus far.

"KG (Kagiso Rabada) and Lungi Ngidi will open the bowling for South Africa in all formats," Morkel was quoted as saying on the Titans' official website.

"Lungi needs one or two seasons, and it is one of the things that we want to do at the Titans - to strengthen his resolve and his mental game, because international cricket can be an unforgiving game.

"He has got such a good head on his shoulders. He bowls a heavy ball, almost like Jacques Kallis did. He can bowl it up at 138 km/h and even faster."

Morkel, who is the skipper of the Titans, said that although a T20 selection could be great exposure for the young fast bowler, he's still two seasons away from a potential Test cap.

"It is fine that he plays T20 cricket for South Africa and is selected to possibly start on Friday at SuperSport Park against Sri Lanka," said Morkel.

"But he might still be a season or two away from representing South Africa (in Test)."

Ngidi could possibly make his Proteas debut on Friday in the first T20 at Centurion (18:00 SA time).

