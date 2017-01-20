20 January 2017

Agang South Africa (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zuma Sets Date for 2017 State of the Nation Address

The President has called a joint sitting on Thursday 9 February 2017 to deliver the State of the Nation Address' Parliament announced on Monday.

His 2016 SONA message to parliament focused on the economy in an effort to stave off a threatened credit ratings downgrade' which is still a fear eight months later.

He promised to fast-track partnerships with the private sector; to cut red tape; to address the governance and performance problems in state-owned companies; to encourage skilled migration into SA; to promote and encourage tourism in the context of a competitive exchange rate; and to expedite regulatory certainty in the mining sector.

He said the recommendations of the presidential review commission on state-owned enterprises would be implemented. The commission recommended the disposal of non-core state companies and encouraged private investment in others' such as through public share offerings.

He also promised to cut out wasteful government expenditure

