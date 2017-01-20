South Africa: Those Who Have Destroyed the Image and Credibility of the SABC Must Pay

press release

Congress of the People wants to see all those who were actively involved in destroying the image and credibility of the SABC paying heavy price. They can't cause such a huge damage to the people of this country and let to get away with it. We are saying that the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee's primary objective must be to stop the decline of the SABC and that the committee is not there just to find anyone guilty or innocent.

Over the past few weeks the country have heard the first hand evidence from the former SABC board chairpersons, members, senior officials and journalists on how the public broadcaster was turned into a personal property of an individual called Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

We have heard how huge sums of money, millions of rands, were improperly and illegally used. We also heard about how gross political interference was the order of the day including how staff members are being harassed and intimidated every day.

The people of this country are looking anxiously forward to the ad-hoc committee's final report and its recommendations. The committee has given our people new hope that our public representatives in parliament will never allow this rampant corruption and disrespect of the law to continue; therefore our public representatives dare not fail the people. COPE believes that the only way to restore the credibility and image of the SABC is by taking decisive action and make example of all those who have disregarded the law.

The stolen taxpayers' money must be recovered and criminal charges be laid against the perpetrators. Parliament must do that to show the new incoming board and make them aware that whoever disregard the law will go to jail.