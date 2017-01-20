Liberia: Frontpageafrica Report Triggers Facelift At Temple of Justice

Monrovia — Less than a week following FrontPageAfrica (FPA) publication that the building of the Temple of Justice was improperly maintained, numerous painters were seen Thursday on the grounds of the Temple of Justice.

Aptly titled "Temple of Justice Falling Apart Due to Improper Maintenance," the article was published on January 13 and it highlighted the deplorable condition the building lies in.

Members of the maintenance department and Court Administrator's office headed by Cllr. Elizabeth Nelson were keenly watching the painters as they scraped old paint off the wall on the 4th floor which hosts the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court.

Though the head of the public relations at the Judiciary, Ambrose Nmah, attributed the poor state of the building to lack of funding, it has drawn questions on the whereabouts of funds allocated to have the building painted.

"We don't have money, that's why we haven't painted but our building is one of the tidiest buildings among government buildings," Nmah stated.

The Temple of Justice, which was built in the 60s, continuously received major facelifts during the tenure of the late Chief Justice Johnnie Lewis - making the building an attraction on Capitol Hill amongst the two branches of Government.

However, it seems the resignation of the former Chief Justice brought loss to the artistic glory of the building.

In the 2016-2017 budget, US$54,000 is allotted for repairs and maintenance (civil) but the maintenance work on the building.

The six storeys building hosts the Supreme Court, three circuit courts, at least six specialized courts and offices of the Chief Justice and Associate Justices.

The City Court and Criminal Courts "C"& "D" and Civil Law "A" and "B" are within the perimeter of the Temple of Justice but has remained unpainted since construction.

Also, since the publication, the Judiciary recently repaired the elevator which has been down for the past months.

Several employees and party litigants congratulated FPA for the publication, saying that it brought change to the Judiciary.

Meanwhile, several offices windows at the judiciary are opened wide open due to the poor maintenance of air conditions.