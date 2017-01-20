Liberia: Sebastian Muah Assets 'Cover-Up' Exposed Amid Fpa Probe

Monrovia — The mystique of Sebastian Muah's investment in Central African Republic (CAR) continues to take new twists and turns as there appears to be a massive cover up by operatives of Muah at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

FrontPageAfrica has reliably learnt that two staffers of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) allegedly received bribes to alter the assets statement declared by Muah to reflect statements made recently at his staged press conference, denying ownership of a casino in the Central African Republic.

The alteration of Muah's assets comes in the wake of a Freedom of Information Act request by the FrontPageAfrica Newspaper to the LACC for the disclosure of assets declared by Muah when he entered government and investigation by the Ministry of Justice.

Those involved in the overnight clandestine cover-up scheme, according to inside sources, are Roosevelt Doe, Chief of Operations at the Investigation Unit and Welelatue Seah of the Asset Verification Unit.

FrontPageAfrica further gathered that pair has been suspended for time indefinite and will be eventually expelled from the LACC. Their fraudulent action is in violation of the penal code.

According to the Section 12.34 of the New Penal Code of Liberia, a persons as committed a first degree misdemeanor if he:

(a) Knowingly makes a false entry in or false alteration of a government record; or (b) Knowingly and without lawful authority destroys, conceals, removes or otherwise impairs the verity or availability of a government record.

Definition. In this section "government record" means: (a) Any record, document or thing belonging to, or received or kept by the government for information or record; (b) Any other record, document or thing required to be kept by other under a statute which expressly invokes the sanctions of this section.

Muah, whose secret US$225,000 investment in a casino in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR) was exposed by a FrontPage Africa investigative story, prompted his resignation as Managing Director of Liberia Telecommunication Corporation (LIBTELCO).

Upon the publication, Muah, in a hastily arranged press conference vehemently denied having an investment in Bangui at the same time accusing FrontPageAfrica of attempting to extort US$100,000 from him in a blackmail scheme to kill the story - an allegation he is yet to prove despite several challenges from FrontPage Africa.

However, in his resignation letter he partially admitted to the publication, noting, "While my income would afford such an investment, I did not invest US$250,000 into a casino. All I did was loan my cousin, a Liberian, US$32,000 behind his idea to get a casino license in Bangui, which he later offered to convert into an equity stake from his shares."

FPA Concerned

By law, entities receiving FOI request have to first acknowledge receipt of the request and respond to it within a stipulated 30-day period.

While the LACC is yet to respond to FrontPage Africa's January 17, 2017 FOI request, it has expressed concerns over the alleged alteration of assets declared by Muah which was already in the LACC's system.

FPA believes such move has the propensity to put a nail in the coffin of the President's legacy if nothing is done immediately to stop this.

The FOI (Freedom of Information Act) Request

Lennart Dodoo,

News Desk Chief, FrontPageAfrica

Airfield, Sinkor

Monrovia, Liberia

January 17, 2017

James N. Verdier, Jr.

Executive Chairperson, Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission

Congo Town Back Road, Oldest Congo Town,

Monrovia, Liberia

RE: Freedom of Information Act Request

Dear Mr. Verdier,

This is a request under the Freedom of Information Act.

I request that copies of documents containing assets declared by Mr. Sebastian Muah, who recently resigned as Managing Director of Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LIBELTCO).

The request is being made as part of ongoing investigation being conducted by FrontPageAfrica Newspaper and online news service on Mr. Muah.

I hereby wish to inform you that excerpts of the document which we expect to receive from you may be used for news purposes if we find it necessary.

Disclosure of the requested information to me is in the public interest because it is likely to contribute significantly to public understanding of Mr. Muah's alleged investment in the Central African Republic.

This request is in the spirit of digging out corruption, exposing and terminating it.

Thank you for your consideration of this request.

Sincerely yours,

Lennart Dodoo,

News Desk Chief, FrontPageAfrica

Involving the Press Union of Liberia

Being very disturbed by the unfolding events at the LACC, FrontPage Africa will file a complaint to the Press Union of Liberia and the Office of the President if nothing is done by the LACC to address this disturbing matter.

FrontPage Africa believes naming and shaming is one of the biggest tools in fighting corruption and finds it quite disturbing to know that such a major incident took place bordering serious issues of criminality but the LACC has not yet notified the public or even the office of the President.