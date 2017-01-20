Liberia: Liberty Party Vice Chairman Declares Support for Boakai's Movement

Monrovia — Politics is now taking center stage in Liberia as the clock ticks to the October 2017 elections, and self-proclaimed king makers are making decisions to favor their quest and the aspirants they support.

The latest political switch happened on Thursday, January 19 when the Liberty Party lost its national vice chair for membership and recruitment to the candidacy of Vice President Joseph Boakai.

Emmanuel Azango resigned and gave his support to the Unity Party standard bearer which also has an auxiliary - the National Movement for the Support of Joseph Boakai (NAMBO).

"On today, January 19, 2017, through you, I decisively announce to the nation my resignation as Vice Chairman for Mobilization and Recruitment, and as a member of the Liberty Party, an institution I have spent fifteen unbroken years--giving the best of my services and geniuses," Azango announced.

Azongo disclosed his new political journey; his new leader, who he claims he finds future, honesty, freedom, respect, humanity, decency, peace and a father.

He later named the UP standard bearer as his new leader.

"And effective as of today's date, I have become a full-fledge member of the Joseph Boakai Movement and this is where I will stay and join ranks with senior somrades Nyan Mantein, Moncio Robert Kpadeh, R. MantenokayTingban and others foot-soldier," he said.

He promised to ensure that VP Boakai is President-elect come October 2017, adding that he will work "fearlessly and energetically."

Azango said his decision is based on the constitution of Liberty Party, tribalism, marginalization, lack of transparency and accountability, amongst others.

The former LP Vice Chairman asserted that the LP constitution is 'undemocratic', adding that the party's laws were singlehandedly drafted by the party political leader.

"The constitution of the Liberty Party is crudely undemocratic, uncivil, despicable and condescending," he claimed.

"For example: the constitution singlehandedly drafted by the Party Standard Bearer, Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine, gives exclusive power to the political Leader to dissolve the Executive Committee (EC) at will-thus making the political leader a 'Totalitarian' against the will, and at the detriment of the others."

Azango added that Cllr. Brumskine created structure in the party called the executive council adding it usurp the function of Executive Committee.

"So with this unreasonably immense power, Cllr. Brumskine found the courage to create a parallel layer in the LP called the 'Executive Council' which has become the highest decision-making body in the party and is usurping the functions of the EC which has ultimately become a toothless bull-dog.

What a ridiculous proceeding and mere shenanigans I can no longer tolerate and bear," the former LP vice Chair said.

Azango insists the party's law runs contrary to the spirit and intent of the democracy others labored, sweated and bled for in Liberia, while arguing that tribalism has aggressively crept in the LP.

He stressed that tribalism has taken solid root in the party and has institutionalized.

"If you are not a Bassa man or a Bassa Woman in the LP, you are considered non-essential, inferior and a villain, as such, you do not deserve any respect and least to mention, entitlements," he said.

Azango: "We have fought against this divisive virus for good sum of time now, but to no avail, simply because 'Bassolians' are firmly dominating the 'center of power' in the LP, and their benefactor, Cllr.Brumskine remains unbending, undeterred and uncompromising in effectuating his tribal gimmick in the party.

In fact, from what I have experienced, I can safely declare the Liberty Party a 'Bassa Enterprise' where other tribes do not have any says."

He said marginalization is evident in the Liberty party claiming that descending views are not accepted, something he says has corroded the LP in a very disturbing and sickening way.

"Major decisions are made in the party by Cllr. Brumskine and his band of cronies (the Bassa boys) with no reference to and regard for other Executives of the party.

Our views are not solicited neither our suggestions tolerated. What kind of serious political party proceeds in this backward, awkward and delusive manner folks?

The camaraderie in the LP is only between Brumskine and the 'Bassa Boys' and lately, the newest kid on the block, Mr. Musa Bility who is pumping some cash in the party," Azango said.

Azango said there is absolutely no respect for him, as a Vice Chairman for Membership and Recruitment and others with similar stature in the part.

"Only because we are not from the Bassa ethnic tribe that is poised to beat "dumboy" in the Executive Mansion if Brumskine ever won a presidential Election in Liberia( as in the words of Cllr. Brumskine though).

Azango continued: "Let me emphasize that Marginalization &Tribalism is the 'Play Book' within the LP which is why more Executives have gotten wearied and frustrated and expected to Part Company with the institution soon and very soon."

The former Vice Chairman stressed the lack of transparency and accountability in the Liberty Party adding that Cllr. Brumskine is the Perpetrator-in-Chief.

"Brumskine argues that the money is his, but we know that outside sources are pumping resources into the party for the purpose of strengthening the institution to be vibrant but such resources are being directed in Brumskine personal use."

Azango continues: "What a piece of mischief! Can the LP ever grow under a Brumskine watch? How can such person become president of our country when he can hardly build his own institution?

"So not only that the Counselor is sanctioning malfeasances and dishonesty within the party, he too, commits the act. What a disturbing shame."

Azango averred that Brumskine is a 'White Collar Dictator' that must never be allowed any inch to our Executive Mansion adding if Liberians dare allow him, the repercussions would be daring and unimaginable.

"He is arrogant, pompous and power desperate. He acts like a 'superman' who knows all and has all the solutions and looks down on the others. He has zero-tolerance to dissent and criticism, and has an impulse problem (temperamental)."

Azango furthered:" And the most annoying of all is that, he prefers and demands to be worshiped and hailed at all times by others, and would fiercely reject and dreadfully alienate anyone who is not willing to bow in worship to him."