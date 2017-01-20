Liberia: Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteh Is to Blame for Liberia's Problems

opinion

Blame Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteh for our problems and not President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia. I didn't know Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteh was ever in the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf-led regime as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning? I didn't know Tipoteh is the bragging Harvard University graduate who majors in Economics and is President of Liberia since 2006.

I didn't know "President Tipoteh" encouraged war and urged Charles Taylor to "Level the Mansion/Monrovia and we will rebuild it."

I didn't know Tipoteh said "Liberia is not a poor country but a country run poorly."

I didn't know Tipoteh is the Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia who agreed with Ellen to print new money last year.

I didn't know Tipoteh said it was good to have two currencies in Liberia and become a consumer-economy without producing or manufacturing any goods for export, only to rely on iron ore that is declining in global demand.

I didn't know Dr. Tipoteh who is in his 70s like President Sirleaf was the boastful son of Ellen who ran NOCAL into bankruptcy and is "Economic Advisor" to Mom President.

I didn't know Tipoteh signed into laws that were passed by the gold-diggers lawmakers that today paying lawmakers $185,000 each yearly, and others in the government earning anywhere from US$100,000.00 to US$400,000a year.

I didn't know Tipoteh as President of Liberia has become the world's most traveled Head of State wasting our money unnecessarily in travel allowances and her Cabinet Ministers.

Not even Ellen's "Idiot Samuel Doe" ran Liberia this bad with his high school education when he rightgully seized power, the last time I heard the name of Tipoteh as Minister of Planning and Economic Affairs.

Aey-yah poor Dr, Togba Nah Tipoteh, maybe you need to change your name and sex to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

And now with Ellen at the helm of power for 12 years and the economy is falling apart, and critics are using Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteh as scapegoat and not Ellen who confessed to funding the civil war that destroyed whatever little water and electricity we had. Let people hear in their ears with this Tipoteh blane game.

What was good about prewar Liberia for a regime that excluded the Tipotehs and anyone with such last name from working, from voting, from forming an opposition political party, and worst still a government that sold over 7,000 Tipotehs as slaves for $20.00 each to Fernando Po and Sao Tome and Principe?

Why didn't these critics of Tipoteh share their knowledge with President Sirleaf by offering to work in her government and fix the mess on our hands? Doc Tipoteh, I think I made your case to the Grand Jury (the Liberian people).

I rest my case your Honor and please sent this innocent man, Togba Nah Tipoteh free.

Jerry Wehtee Wion,

Journalist and Political Commentator

Washington, DC, USA