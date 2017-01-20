Liberia: Sen. Johnson Wants Economic Tax Law Repealed

Bomi County Senator Sando Johnson has called for the amendment to the 'Economic Improvement Tax,' which led to the imposition on mobile telephone voice calls, the rate of one cent (US$0.01) per call, to be repealed.

The tax law has also increased excise taxes on alcoholic beverages, water and soft drinks.

In his letter to Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay and members of the House of Representatives, Senator Johnson suggested that the best alternative is to repeal the law.

The Senator stated that the Tax Law isn't only bad but punishes the Liberian populace, adding that lawmakers failed to stand by the Liberian people by enacting a law that is affecting them.

Johnson said the escalating prices of basic commodities and the financial hardship are due to the tax law imposed on the Liberian people.

Senator Johnson, who is also a ranking member of the All Liberian People's Party (ALP), called on his colleagues to resist any attempt to "molest or insult" the Chairman of the Board of Lonestar Cell MTN, Benoni Urey, who is also the political leader of the ALP.

It was gathered that Montserrado County District # 8 Representative Acarous Gray, who is an executive member of the Congress of Democratic Change (CDC), has blamed Mr. Urey for Lonestar's decision to abolish the three-day promotional free calls.

Though there has not been any official announcement about the cancellation of Lonestar's US$1 for three days promotional calls, consumers have complained that they experienced deductions from their accounts that suggested Lonestar Cell MTN may have already cancelled the promotion.

In a text message to its customers, Lonestar Cell MTN noted: "Dear Valued Subscriber, in line with the Government's Excise tax on Domestic Voice calls effective 15 Jan., we have made adjustments to our promotional packages."

However, Mr. Zenu Miller of Lonestar Cell MTN told the Daily Observer in a phone interview that the three-day promotion has not been cancelled.