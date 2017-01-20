Liberia: Convicted Land Dealer Indicted On New Charges

Johnny Hills, the man whom the jury of Criminal Court 'C' found guilty and is waiting to be sentenced for his involvement in the sale and execution of a deed for 2 acres of land last year, has been indicted again in connection with the sale of another 1.2 lots.

The new indictment was issued on December 28, 2016 by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County charging him with criminal conveyance of land and forgery.

His crime was as a result of his alleged connection with the July 2015 sale of 1.2 lots of land belonging to one John Flomo that is situated on the Pipeline Road in Whein Town, outside Monrovia, to the Administrator of the Intestate Estate of the late Tarsue Gbazoe, for which he paid US$4,875 and a deed issued to him.

That deed was allegedly signed by four other persons including defendant Hills.

Later, the court record alleges, Hills sold the same piece of land to a man identified as Amadou Diallo and issued him a deed, on which the signatures of Emmanuel Freeman, Abraham Gbar and Joseph Philips appear as co-administrators of the estate.

According to the court record, Freeman, Gbar and Philips denied participating in the selling of Flomo's land and went as far as warning Hills to refrain from causing any embarrassment to Flomo, adding that Hills refused to listen to them.

Hills' case is the first case since the Criminal Conveyance of Land Act was signed into law.

His new indictment came as Hills was being tried at the Criminal Court 'C' on criminal conveyance of land charges for his involvement in the sale of 2 acres of land in 2014 owned by Jimmy Kpan Dasaw in the Johnsonville area.

At the trial, the jury brought down a unanimous guilty verdict against him on December 28, 2016, and Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay is currently waiting for the Probation and Correction Bureau at the Ministry of Justice's (MOJ) pre-sentencing investigative report on Hills' behavior to determine the number of years he will remain in jail.

The verdict has been appealed by his legal team to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, if Judge Gbeisay were to send Hills to ten (10) years in jail as prescribed by the new Criminal Conveyance of Land Act, he would not serve his term until after the Supreme Court hears his appeal.

The new Land Act provides that "a surveyor who engages, persuades, surveys or uses his or her influence or in any other way participates or conspires with anyone in the sale or purchase of a parcel of land knowing or being in the position to know that the seller of such land was no lawful title is guilty of a first degree felony punishable by both a fine to be determined by a court of competent jurisdiction and a prison term of not less than ten years."