Liberia: Elysian Airlines to Resume Flights to Liberia

Elysian Airlines, a Cameroon-based cargo airline operating in six West African countries, is scheduled to resume commercial flights to Liberia shortly, according to its management.

The resumption of flights is expected to boost economic activities in the country's tourism and hospitality industry.

Operations Manager Mohammed Sani, who spoke on behalf of General Manager Wole Adamolekun via mobile phone yesterday, said the airline offers charter services, including medic-vac.

According to Sani, the airline runs a Jetstream 32, 18-seater aircraft that will make daily flights from the James Spriggs Payne Airfield, Sinkor to other West African countries.

"As a business or leisure traveler you will appreciate spending more time at your destinations," he said.

"Elysian Airlines is back to stay," Sani told the Daily Observer, affirming his company's readiness to be competitive in the airline industry.

Though the official commencement date was not stated, Sani said the safety of customers is the airline's foremost responsibility and concern.

According to its website, Elysian Airlines was founded in January 2006 as a public limited company, with 51 percent of its shares held by a Cameroonian consortium, and the remainder owned by a British-South African group.

Elysian Airlines conducted domestic flights around Liberia but stopped in 2010, "due to some administrative reasons," and resumed in 2015. As of November 2008, the airline offered an extensive network of international services across West Africa, as well as domestic flights in several countries.