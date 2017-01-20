Liberia: FC Fassel Continue Unbeaten Run

LFA first division league leaders, FC Fassel yesterday continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing 2016/2017 Cellcom National league following their 3-0 victory over the Church Boys of Jubilee FC at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The Soccer Missionaries of FC Fassel secured the three points by scoring thrice in the second half after a goalless first half.

In the first half, the Soccer Missionaries had an opportunity to get the curtain raiser from the penalty spot after Jubilee's defender handled the ball in the 43rd minute, but James Walatee blew the ball over the crossbar.

It was in the second half that Didier Sossa got the opener when he headed home an easy cross that should have been saved by goalkeeper Edwin Appleton of Jubilee.

The Soccer Missionaries continued their attacks on the 'Church Boys' in search of goals that led Coach William Lartey making two substitutions and brought in Joseph Manto and Bundor Kaidankai midway in the second half.

Jubilee came close to getting an equalizer after Kaidankai took a left foot strike inside his opponent's half.

Following the Church Boys' attempt Farsedu Logan doubled FC Fassel's goal advantage in the 61st minute through a rebound, after Christian Doe drove through Jubilee's defense down the right flank and took a shot that was blocked by goalkeeper Appleton.

The Soccer Missionaries finally secured the victory when Captain James Walatte kicked a slow ball to the lower right corner of the goalpost.

The win for Fassel has extended their lead as the league's table leaders to six points ahead of Champions, BYC.

The team has so far secured wins in their last five matches in the new league season against ELWA United, Monrovia Club Breweries, Invincible Eleven, LPRC Oilers and Jubilee FC; scoring thirteen goals and conceding only a goal in their first match against ELWA United.