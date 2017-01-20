20 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa Recognises President Adama Barrow As Legitimate President of the Gambia

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Latest developments in The Gambia following the swearing in of President Adama Barrow

The South African Government has congratulated President Adama Barrow following his swearing in as the new President of The Gambia, on 19 January 2017 at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal.

In this regard, South Africa recognises President Adama Barrow as the legitimate President of The Gambia and looks forward to a close working relationship with him and the people of The Gambia, to build and strengthen our bilateral relations.

South Africa commends sterling efforts made by the international community, spearheaded by ECOWAS, the AU and the UNSC in the quest to finding a lasting and peaceful resolution of the political crisis in The Gambia.

The South African Government calls on and urges former President Yahya Jammeh to cooperate with ECOWAS, and should step down peacefully.

In conclusion, the South African Government expressed its hope that President Adama Barrow returns to his country to assume the role democratically bestowed on him by the people of The Gambia.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

South Africa Reviews Special Permit

SOUTH Africa is reviewing the Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZSP) to decide the fate of about 200 000 Zimbabwean immigrants… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.