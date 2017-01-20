Egypt: Roundup of Egypt's Press Headlines On Jan. 20, 2017

Cairo — Our daily roundup of headlines in Egypt's main state-owned and private newspapers on Jan. 20, 2017:
Al-Ahram:
- The President: Undertaking needed procedures to ensure full border security.
- Defence Minister: Sovereignty over Egyptian lands granted only for Egyptians..We are capable of resilience in the face of adversity.
- Prime Minister: New ministers to be announced in few days.
- "Hassm movement" investigations: Fugitive leaders "revived" armed attacks to take down state institutions.
- Planning Minister: Economic growth rate 3.4%.
Al-Akhbar:
- Pardons committee: We delivered second list with 400 names.
- Prime Minister: Cabinet reshuffle ends this week.. announcement of new cabinet end of January.
- The president in a high-level meeting: Strengthening border security and institutions.
Al-Shorouk:
- Al-Sisi orders to undertake needed procedures to secure borders.
- Abo Treika after receiving the news of being placed on terrorists list.."Thank God for whatever comes my way."
- New Italian Foreign Minister: We will continue cooperating in Regeni's case.
- Pardons committee delivered three new lists to the presidency few days ago.
- Tawadros: Egypt is safe..We pray for Al-Sisi and the martyrs.
Al-Masry Al-Youm:
- The president seeks cutting down expenses, mitigate budget deficit.
- PM: Cabinet reshuffle end of month..No change of governors.
- NTRA calls on halting BETA operation of 4G mobile services.
- Fog road accidents kill five..closes five main roads.
Al-Watan:
- Cabinet reshuffle causes tensions in government and parliament.
- American document from 1957: No legal documentation for ownership of Tiran, Sanafir.
- EGP 19.3 m losses in stock market after reported news of imposing stamp duty.