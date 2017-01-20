Cameroon: Lions Rekindle Hope

Libreville — The 2-1 win over Guinea Bissau on Wednesday came as a sigh of relief for Cameroonian fans in Libreville and elsewhere.

More and more Cameroonian fans out here in Libreville have renewed their confidence in their national football team. The Lions 2-1 victory over Guinea Bissau on Wednesday January 18, 2016 came as a sigh of relief for the thousands of fans who thronged the Stade de L'Amitié Sino-Gabonese in Angondje, Libreville.

After last Wednesday's match fans trooped to the Meridien Hotel in Quartier Glass where the Indomitable Lions are lodged to at least have a glimpse of them and even take photographs with the players. At the Quartier Glass seaside residence yesterday January 19, 2017, the atmosphere was calm. The players went about their activities according to programme. After breakfast some had time for photographs with fans and also some interviews from journalists from Africa and Europe who are covering the AFCON 2017. The players then went for their usual massaging and medical control.

Some fans who came from Cameroon to support the Lions were equally present at the Meridien hotel. The Mascot of the Indomitable Lions, Ngando Pickett and his band were there to give the Lions their support. Famous Cameroonian musician, Longue Longue, was among the fans who came to encourage the Lions. « I am in Libreville with other Cameroonians artists for a series of concerts and also for the Africa Cup of Nations. I am taking some photographs with them because back home in the neigbourhoods the youths need them, » he said.

He said he will be in the Stadium on Sunday and in the quarterfinals and he is composing a song for the Indomitable Lions. He explained that he is working with other Cameroonians in Libreville to give maximum support to the Indomitable Lions. Another fan from Cameroon who was seen at the Lions residence was the humorist, Major Asse said he is in Libreville to support the Lions and take the cup to Cameroon. He said after the concert he mobilises Cameroonians and take them to the stadium to cheer the Lions.

The Indomitable Lions will play their last pool game against the The Panthers of Gabon on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 8 :00 p.m. The Lions are leading their group with four points. They will need a victory or a draw to move to the next round of the competition.