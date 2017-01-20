20 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Gambia's Army Chief Pledges Loyalty to President Barrow

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Al-Jazeera
Outgoing president Yahya Jammeh.

Gambia's army chief, Ousman Badjie, said he recognized new President Adama Barrow as the new commander-in-chief and would not fight a regional force poised to depose Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down.

"We are going to welcome them with flowers and make them a cup of tea," Badjie told Reuters in an interview today.

"This is a political problem. It's a misunderstanding. We are not going to fight Nigerian, Togolese or any military that comes."

Mr. Badjie had initially pledged loyalty to Mr. Barrow after the stunning announcement of his victory in the 1 December election.

He, however, made a volte face again after Mr. Jammeh challenged Mr. Barrow's election.

The army general was seen yesterday in the streets of Banjul jubilating with the people after the swearing-in of Mr. Barrow in Dakar, Senegal.

His pledge of loyalty to Mr. Barrow came as Jammeh prepares to leave the country, although he missed the 4 p.m. deadline given by ECOWAS.

Some reports said he was writing a last note before he departs to Guinea Conakry on exile.

More on This

Jammeh Offered Last Chance for Peaceful Exit Before Troops Advance

West African leaders said it was no longer possible for Gambia's veteran leader Yahya Jammeh to stay in power as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.