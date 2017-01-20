Egypt: Khalifa Haftar Welcomes Bilateral Cooperation With Egypt

Cairo — Libyan army general Khalifa Haftar said he welcomes any national meetings in Libya sponsored by Egypt, according to a statement by the armed forces on Friday.

In a meeting between Haftar and the Egyptian Chief of Staff Mahmoud Hegazy, both parties discussed the developments of the Libyan plight and outcomes of the previous Cairo meetings with different Libyan political factions.

Haftar highlighted the importance of Egypt's role to support the Libyan accord efforts.

Over the past months, Egypt has been intermediating in talks regarding the Libyan conflict.

On Saturday, Egypt is expected to take part in a regional meeting along with Tunisia, Nigeria, and other African countries to discuss the situation in Libya.