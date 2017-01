Gambian President, Adama Barrow has confirmed that former and embattled President, Yahaya Jammeh has agreed to step down.

In a tweet some minutes ago, President Barrow, wrote, "I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down. He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia."

-- Adama Barrow (@adama_barrow) 20 January 2017